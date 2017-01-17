Alysha Newman of London, Ont., sets Canadian indoor pole vault record

Alysha Newman of London, Ont., set a Canadian women's indoor pole vault record of 4.65 metres on Saturday at the Fred Foot Track and Field Memorial meet. Newman bested the record of 4.60 metres set by Saskatoon's Kelsie Hendry on Feb. 16, 2012 in Flagstaff, Az.

