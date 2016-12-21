The Latest: Significant snow expected...

The Latest: Significant snow expected in northern Arizona

Thursday Dec 22

Much of northern Arizona is expected to have a white Christmas this weekend with a foot of snow or more expected in some places and lesser amounts elsewhere in the region as a weather system crosses the state. The National Weather Service says snowfall Saturday through Sunday morning should total 8 to 12 inches in Flagstaff and 12 to 18 inches in Williams, located about 30 miles to the west.

Flagstaff, AZ

