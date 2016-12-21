Group files lawsuit against AZ Prop. 206

Group files lawsuit against AZ Prop. 206

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: ABC15.com

A number of people in the business community have filed a lawsuit over Proposition 206 and argue that it will negatively affect Arizona's economy. Proposition 206 is a ballot measure passed this past November raising the minimum wage and a mandatory paid leave on employers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12) Dec 22 SMH 5
I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11) Dec 21 Dood 40
Campbell family Dec 17 Steve 1
We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08) Dec 14 Range Rider 48
News Anti-suicide fence goes up Dec 12 Rocky Redfield 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Dec 12 Boarder Petrol 14
Looking for a naughty girl. Dec 5 Suck It Up People 1
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,060 • Total comments across all topics: 277,357,329

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC