Deputy's report contradicts Flagstaff officer who punched woman
The official report on a confrontation between a Flagstaff police officer and a woman he was trying to arrest does not corroborate the officer's claim that the woman assaulted him. Coconino County sheriff deputy's report contradicts Flagstaff officer who punched woman The official report on a confrontation between a Flagstaff police officer and a woman he was trying to arrest does not corroborate the officer's claim that the woman assaulted him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|SMH
|5
|I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11)
|Wed
|Dood
|40
|Campbell family
|Dec 17
|Steve
|1
|We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08)
|Dec 14
|Range Rider
|48
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec 12
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Dec 12
|Boarder Petrol
|14
|Looking for a naughty girl.
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC