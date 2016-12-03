The official report on a confrontation between a Flagstaff police officer and a woman he was trying to arrest does not corroborate the officer's claim that the woman assaulted him. Coconino County sheriff deputy's report contradicts Flagstaff officer who punched woman The official report on a confrontation between a Flagstaff police officer and a woman he was trying to arrest does not corroborate the officer's claim that the woman assaulted him.

