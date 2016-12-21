Bob Dunning (Dec. 15): Share some 'Joy to the World' on Sunday

Bob Dunning (Dec. 15): Share some 'Jo...

SING FOR A CAUSE a if you have a terrible voice, an average voice or even a great voice, you're invited to join the seventh annual community caroling sing-along for charity this Sunday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. between Nugget and CVS on East Covell a no rehearsals, no sign-ups necessary and caroling sheets will be provided a just a diverse group of people gathering on a Sunday afternoon to sing a few songs for a good cause a Passersby regularly drop a few dollars in the donation basket, with all cash collected used to provide gift cards that will be distributed by Davis High counselors to local high schoolers in need a it's a great way to have some fun and help a number of our underserved young people have a bit happier holiday than they otherwise might have a as they say, a win-win for everyone a Even if you can't sing, drop by and make a small contribution or simply enjoy the merriment a ... (more)

