Bob Dunning (Dec. 15): Share some 'Joy to the World' on Sunday
SING FOR A CAUSE a if you have a terrible voice, an average voice or even a great voice, you're invited to join the seventh annual community caroling sing-along for charity this Sunday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. between Nugget and CVS on East Covell a no rehearsals, no sign-ups necessary and caroling sheets will be provided a just a diverse group of people gathering on a Sunday afternoon to sing a few songs for a good cause a Passersby regularly drop a few dollars in the donation basket, with all cash collected used to provide gift cards that will be distributed by Davis High counselors to local high schoolers in need a it's a great way to have some fun and help a number of our underserved young people have a bit happier holiday than they otherwise might have a as they say, a win-win for everyone a Even if you can't sing, drop by and make a small contribution or simply enjoy the merriment a ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12)
|Dec 22
|SMH
|5
|I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11)
|Dec 21
|Dood
|40
|Campbell family
|Dec 17
|Steve
|1
|We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08)
|Dec 14
|Range Rider
|48
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec 12
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Dec 12
|Boarder Petrol
|14
|Looking for a naughty girl.
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC