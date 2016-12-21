AZDPS: Uptick in emergency calls in northern AZ
There were 161 calls about injury and non-injury accidents, 201 calls regarding cars sliding off the roads and 134 drivers needed tow trucks, AZDPS said. Over the weekend the Flagstaff Operations Communication Center received more than 2,700 calls; which is significantly more compared to the 1,000 received the weekend prior.
