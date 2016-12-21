Phoenix fire captain dies in ATV accident
A family, and community, in mourning after learning a beloved Phoenix Fire Department captain was killed in an ATV accident the day after Thanksgiving. According to the Coconino Sheriff's Office, Chris Fitzmaurice died while in Flagstaff on Friday morning.
