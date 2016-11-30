No charges yet against woman punched ...

No charges yet against woman punched by Flagstaff police officer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: The Arizona Republic

The woman punched on camera by a Flagstaff police officer who alleged she assaulted him while resisting arrest apparently will not face charges in the case. Attorney: No charges against woman punched by Flagstaff police officer The woman punched on camera by a Flagstaff police officer who alleged she assaulted him while resisting arrest apparently will not face charges in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flagstaff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12) 3 hr SMH 5
I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11) Wed Dood 40
Campbell family Dec 17 Steve 1
We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08) Dec 14 Range Rider 48
News Anti-suicide fence goes up Dec 12 Rocky Redfield 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Dec 12 Boarder Petrol 14
Looking for a naughty girl. Dec 5 Suck It Up People 1
See all Flagstaff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flagstaff Forum Now

Flagstaff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flagstaff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Flagstaff, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,306

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC