New NELP Report: Fight for $15's Four-Year Impact: $62 Billion in Raises for America's Workers

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Common Dreams

The raises won by the movement that started when 200 McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King workers walked off their jobs four years ago demanding $15 and union rights are more than 12 times the $5 billion raise workers got in all 50 states after the last federal minimum wage increase, approved by Congress in 2007. "The Fight for $15's impact towers over past congressional action because it has been propelled by what workers need - not what moderate compromise might allow," said Christine Owens, executive director of the National Employment Law Project.

