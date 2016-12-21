Flagstaff PD to refer woman punched by officer
The Flagstaff Police Department says it will hand over the case against a woman punched by one of its officers to the Coconino County Attorney's Office, after the investigation into its officer has wrapped up. A release from the Flagstaff Police Department says the Northern Arizona University Police Department is handling the investigation into the punch thrown by Officer Jeff Bonar.
