Dog bound by duct tape found in Flagstaff wash

Thursday Nov 24

Police in Flagstaff are searching for answers after a small dog was found with its legs bound by duct tape in a wash. According to police, on November 20 a person found a small gray and white dog in a wash near Butler Avenue and Milton Road.

