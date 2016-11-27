As temps fall, snow hits high country; rain moves into Valley
With temperatures dropping Sunday, snow finally hit vast areas of northern Arizona on Sunday afternoon, while rain was slowly moving toward the Valley. As temps fall, snow hits high country; rain moves into Valley With temperatures dropping Sunday, snow finally hit vast areas of northern Arizona on Sunday afternoon, while rain was slowly moving toward the Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Flagstaff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Flagstaff Psychic Readings By Gina (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|SMH
|5
|I Hate Lake Havasu (Aug '11)
|Wed
|Dood
|40
|Campbell family
|Dec 17
|Steve
|1
|We need more blacks in Arizona (Mar '08)
|Dec 14
|Range Rider
|48
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec 12
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Dec 12
|Boarder Petrol
|14
|Looking for a naughty girl.
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flagstaff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC