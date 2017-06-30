Weifa ASA: Invitation to presentation of Weifa's Q2 2017 results, Thursday 13 July 2017

Weifa ASA , Norway's leading consumer health company, will release its second quarter and first half 2017 results on Thursday 13 July 2017. The results will be presented by Weifa's CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen and CFO Simen Nyberg-Hansen at 08:30 CET at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, Norway.

