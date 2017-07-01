Findlay police consider virtual reality training equipment
By EILEEN MCCLORY STAFF WRITER When Findlay Police Sgt. Brian Dill saw the man come toward him, he told the man to drop the screwdriver he was holding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Young (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Hot Mess
|6
|Daisy Dukes making debut as citya s newest nigh...
|Jun 28
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|Jun 27
|Duke for Mayor
|14
|OVI checkpoint scheduled for tonight on Main St...
|Jun 25
|KENTON DQ
|1
|Fat red head lions den
|Jun 4
|Knowher
|1
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Antidrugsislife
|18
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|bigmit23
|6
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC