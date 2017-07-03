Citya s new police chief to emphasize training
NEW FINDLAY POLICE Chief John Dunbar takes the oath of office last week in City Council chambers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashville crush at the fairgrounds
|Mon
|Robdogha
|1
|David Young (Feb '15)
|Jun 30
|Hot Mess
|6
|Daisy Dukes making debut as citya s newest nigh...
|Jun 28
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|Jun 27
|Duke for Mayor
|14
|OVI checkpoint scheduled for tonight on Main St...
|Jun 25
|KENTON DQ
|1
|Fat red head lions den
|Jun 4
|Knowher
|1
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Antidrugsislife
|18
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC