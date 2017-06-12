Working Dog Weekend at Lake Metroparks Farmpark
Jackson's pale blue eyes laser-focus on the green, flying Frisbee while launching off the back of his owner Steve Chasse, of Findlay, Ohio, during their Frisbee freestyle performance during the Working Dog Weekend at Lake Metroparks Farmpark on Sunday. The three-year-old Australian Shepherd has been working on the Frisbee competition for more than a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|12 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Fat red head lions den
|Jun 4
|Knowher
|1
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Antidrugsislife
|18
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|bigmit23
|6
|Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat...
|Mar '17
|InformedVoter
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC