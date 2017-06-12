Working Dog Weekend at Lake Metropark...

Working Dog Weekend at Lake Metroparks Farmpark

18 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Jackson's pale blue eyes laser-focus on the green, flying Frisbee while launching off the back of his owner Steve Chasse, of Findlay, Ohio, during their Frisbee freestyle performance during the Working Dog Weekend at Lake Metroparks Farmpark on Sunday. The three-year-old Australian Shepherd has been working on the Frisbee competition for more than a year.

