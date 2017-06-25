Wedding: Jessica Sprang, Paul VandeKoppel
Jessica Sprang, daughter of Joy Sprang and Tim Sprang of Loudonville, wed Paul VandeKoppel, son of Thom and Brenda VandeKoppel of Findlay June 25, 2016 at Red Run Bison Farm in Marshallville. Pastor Tim Parsons of Center Point Church, Lexington, Kentucky, officiated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OVI checkpoint scheduled for tonight on Main St...
|4 hr
|KENTON DQ
|1
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|Jun 20
|ftw
|3
|Fat red head lions den
|Jun 4
|Knowher
|1
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Antidrugsislife
|18
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|bigmit23
|6
|Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat...
|Mar '17
|InformedVoter
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC