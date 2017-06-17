Water boil advisory lifted on Londonderry Drive and part of Tiffin Avenue
The water boil advisory on 821 and 825 Londonderry Drive, plus the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Tiffin Avenue, has been lifted, according to a press release from the Findlay Water Distribution Office.
