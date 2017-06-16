Wages accrue for suspended Findlay po...

Wages accrue for suspended Findlay police chief

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

City of Findlay officials have paid nearly $37,300 in wages and benefits to their former acting police chief while he's on leave for a domestic violence case. Meanwhile, an internal investigation continues into Sean Young and the Feb. 4 offense at his home in rural Bluffton, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat red head lions den Jun 4 Knowher 1
News McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08) May '17 Antidrugsislife 18
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Apr '17 bigmit23 6
Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat... Mar '17 InformedVoter 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan '17 d pants 107
local performer Jan '17 clams 1
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC