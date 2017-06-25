U.S. 224 crash injures Arcadia woman
There are 1 comment on the TheCourier.com story from 57 min ago, titled U.S. 224 crash injures Arcadia woman. In it, TheCourier.com reports that:
An Arcadia woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 224, just east of Findlay at the intersection of Biglick Township 254, around 7:10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and scanner traffic.
|
#1 17 min ago
The Courier SUCKS! Why they have to charge to read is because the writing staff are like watching a 1st grader.
|
