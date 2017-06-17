Sweet dreamsPosted on Sat. Jun 17th, 2017
Emmett Mier, 3, of Bowling Green, puts down his quarter on number 26 in hopes of winning a dinosaur cake Friday at the cake wheel game, during the annual St. Michael the Archangel Parish festival in Findlay.
