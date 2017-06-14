Statewide violent offender registry disputed

Opponents of a proposed law creating a statewide registry of violent offenders argued Tuesday that existing registries for sex offenders and arsonists don't work and may give the public a false sense of security. "While I agree that registration in concept may be a good thing, I think most people would agree that in its current form it not only doesn't work, it's unsafe and needs to be reworked," Barbara Wright of Families and Individuals for Reform told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

