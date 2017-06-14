Statewide violent offender registry d...

Statewide violent offender registry disputed

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Opponents of a proposed law creating a statewide registry of violent offenders argued Tuesday that existing registries for sex offenders and arsonists don't work and may give the public a false sense of security. "While I agree that registration in concept may be a good thing, I think most people would agree that in its current form it not only doesn't work, it's unsafe and needs to be reworked," Barbara Wright of Families and Individuals for Reform told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat red head lions den Jun 4 Knowher 1
News McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08) May '17 Antidrugsislife 18
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Apr '17 bigmit23 6
Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat... Mar '17 InformedVoter 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan '17 d pants 107
local performer Jan '17 clams 1
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC