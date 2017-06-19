Songa Offshore SE : Mandatory Notification of Trade
Reference is made to the press releases as of 25 November 2016 and 14 June 2017 regarding incentive programs established for employees. Songa Offshore SE has today purchased 26,125 shares for the Long Term Incentive Program.
