Senior Profile: Holly Weglarz, Equine Studies Await This Senior in Ohio

Tuesday Jun 6

By Jennifer Falvey, Standard Correspondent Woodstock Union High School senior Holly Weglarz, of Hartland, will be leaving for the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio, this fall but she will not be going alone. Weglarz's sevenyear- old Appaloosa mare will be attending college with her.

