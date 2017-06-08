Saturday popcorn sales benefit UF reading center
Shirley's Gourmet Popcorn Co. of Findlay, 1042 Interstate Court, will donate 100 percent of its sales Saturday to the Clubhouse Reading Center, located in the College of Education at the University of Findlay.
