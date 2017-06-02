Rural collision injures 5 people
Five people were sent to area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash at 3:02 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hancock County 216 and Allen Township 230, east of Mortimer, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office reported.
