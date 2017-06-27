Lindsey Berger's photographs of a bride, groom and their best man went viral.
A best man's role usually consists of holding the rings, giving a great toast and calming the nerves of the groom. But one best man went above and beyond for his pal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|14
|Daisy Dukes making debut as citya s newest nigh...
|Mon
|Reality speaks
|2
|OVI checkpoint scheduled for tonight on Main St...
|Jun 25
|KENTON DQ
|1
|Fat red head lions den
|Jun 4
|Knowher
|1
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Antidrugsislife
|18
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|bigmit23
|6
|Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat...
|Mar '17
|InformedVoter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC