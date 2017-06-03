Paul and Jessica VandeKoppel
Jessica Sprang, daughter of Joy Sprang and Tim Sprang of Loudonville, wed Paul VandeKoppel, son of Thom and Brenda VandeKoppel of Findlay on June 25, 2016, at Red Run Bison Farm in Marshallville. Pastor Tim Parsons of Center Point Church, Lexington, Kentucky, officiated.
