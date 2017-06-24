OVI checkpoint scheduled for tonight on Main Street
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct an OVI checkpoint tonight from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Main Street in Findlay in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
