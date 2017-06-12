Lakeside Chautauqua receives sixth Tree City USA honor
Lakeside Chautauqua was recently recognized as a Tree City USA community at the Northwest Ohio Awards Ceremony hosted by Lakeside Chautauqua and its Tree Advisory Team. This is the sixth time the Chautauqua community has been honored with this nationally-recognized award.
