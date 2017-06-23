John Dunbar named Findlay police chief
Dunbar graduated from Riverdale High School in Mount Blanchard before attending Ohio State University for criminal justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OVI checkpoint scheduled for tonight on Main St...
|19 hr
|KENTON DQ
|1
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|Jun 20
|ftw
|3
|Fat red head lions den
|Jun 4
|Knowher
|1
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Antidrugsislife
|18
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|bigmit23
|6
|Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat...
|Mar '17
|InformedVoter
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC