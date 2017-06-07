Honor Flight welcome home ceremony is tonight
The first of two 2017 flights of Flag City Honor Flight will occur today, with 80 veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam, along with their guardians, traveling to Washington, D.C., to visit the war memorials in their honor.
