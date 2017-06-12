Fresh Encounter to manage 15 Marsh stores
FINDLAY, Ohio Findlay, Ohio based Fresh Encounter, Inc. announced Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to manage 15 Marsh Supermarkets on behalf of Generative Growth II, LLC, a privately held company based in Findlay Ohio, whose acquisition of the locations will take place June 22, 2017. Generative Growth II, LLC is a wholly owned corporation whose members include experienced third generation grocers, Michael S. Needler, Jr. and Julie Needler Anderson.
