Fresh Encounter to manage 15 Marsh stores

FINDLAY, Ohio Findlay, Ohio based Fresh Encounter, Inc. announced Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to manage 15 Marsh Supermarkets on behalf of Generative Growth II, LLC, a privately held company based in Findlay Ohio, whose acquisition of the locations will take place June 22, 2017. Generative Growth II, LLC is a wholly owned corporation whose members include experienced third generation grocers, Michael S. Needler, Jr. and Julie Needler Anderson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.