Fort Findlay DAR chapter marks 120th anniversary
The Fort Findlay Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate Flag Day and the 120th anniversary of their founding with a luncheon Saturday at Zion United Methodist Church.
