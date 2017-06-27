Former school property to be auctione...

Former school property to be auctioned soon

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TheCourier.com

By JIM MAURER STAFF WRITER CAREY - The auction of the former Carey school property on East South Street is moving ahead, Superintendent Mike Wank and Matt Walter, with Walter Brothers Auctioneers, told the school board Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daisy Dukes making debut as citya s newest nigh... 10 hr Reality speaks 2
News OVI checkpoint scheduled for tonight on Main St... Sun KENTON DQ 1
News Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside Jun 20 ftw 3
Fat red head lions den Jun 4 Knowher 1
News McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08) May '17 Antidrugsislife 18
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Apr '17 bigmit23 6
Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat... Mar '17 InformedVoter 1
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,026 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC