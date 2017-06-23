Former Columbus Marsh open but awaits...

Former Columbus Marsh open but awaits name

The 35,240-square-foot former Marsh Hometown Market at 3075 E. 25th St. began operating Thursday under management of the Findlay, Ohio based-Fresh Encounter Inc., store personnel confirmed. The company's four current brand names being considered for the store in Clover Center, said Fresh Encounter marketing account manager Grant Covault, are: But since his company also assumed management of 14 other former Marsh stores, Covault said the company has decided to keep each store operating as it did under the Marsh management - including maintaining all former Marsh employees, he said.

