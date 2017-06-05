Findlay woman injured in crash near V...

Findlay woman injured in crash near Vanlue

A Findlay woman was injured in a two vehicle crash at 2:05 p.m. today at Hancock County 330 and 7 in Biglick Township, north of Vanlue, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

