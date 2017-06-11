Findlay mayor, Trump talk in D.C.
Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik took the issue of the Blanchard River floodwaters to the White House when she and dozens of other state and local politicians met with President Trump to discuss the nation's crumbling infrastructure this week. "I was encouraged that he was willing to listen to those of us who are on the front lines," Mayor Mihalik told The Blade.
