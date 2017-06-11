Findlay mayor, Trump talk in D.C.

Findlay mayor, Trump talk in D.C.

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik took the issue of the Blanchard River floodwaters to the White House when she and dozens of other state and local politicians met with President Trump to discuss the nation's crumbling infrastructure this week. "I was encouraged that he was willing to listen to those of us who are on the front lines," Mayor Mihalik told The Blade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat red head lions den Jun 4 Knowher 1
News McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08) May '17 Antidrugsislife 18
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Apr '17 bigmit23 6
Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat... Mar '17 InformedVoter 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan '17 d pants 107
local performer Jan '17 clams 1
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,418 • Total comments across all topics: 281,665,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC