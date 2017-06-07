Findlay mayor invited to White House
Lydia Mihalik, the mayor of Findlay, will be at the White House on Thursday for an "infrastructure summit," the White House press office announced today. Ms. Mihalik, a Republican, is one of about 38 mayors, governors, and other officials from around the country invited to the event.
