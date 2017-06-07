Findlay mayor invited to White House

Findlay mayor invited to White House

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Lydia Mihalik, the mayor of Findlay, will be at the White House on Thursday for an "infrastructure summit," the White House press office announced today. Ms. Mihalik, a Republican, is one of about 38 mayors, governors, and other officials from around the country invited to the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat red head lions den Sun Knowher 1
News McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08) May '17 Antidrugsislife 18
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Apr '17 bigmit23 6
Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat... Mar '17 InformedVoter 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan '17 d pants 107
local performer Jan '17 clams 1
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,715 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC