Daisy Dukes making debut as citya s newest nightclub
There are 2 comments on the TheCourier.com story from Monday, titled Daisy Dukes making debut as citya s newest nightclub. In it, TheCourier.com reports that:
SHERRI AND T.J. Snow are the owners of Daisy Dukes, a nightclub which opened last week on Tiffin Avenue.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
|
#1 Monday
Sherri looks like a man.
|
#2 Monday
you should feel welcome then
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|7 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|14
|OVI checkpoint scheduled for tonight on Main St...
|Jun 25
|KENTON DQ
|1
|Fat red head lions den
|Jun 4
|Knowher
|1
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Antidrugsislife
|18
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|bigmit23
|6
|Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat...
|Mar '17
|InformedVoter
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC