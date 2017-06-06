Council considers treatment plant options
By JIM MAURER STAFF WRITER CAREY - Carey Council must decide whether to spend an estimated $7.7 million to upgrade the village's existing wastewater treatment plant on South Wyandot Avenue, or about $9.6 million and construct a new, more efficient plant at the same location.
