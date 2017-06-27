Cooper's Roadmaster brand turns 10
FINDLAY, Ohio - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is marking the 10th anniversary of the debut of its Roadmaster truck tire brand, saying this represents a "launch point into our next era of successful product offerings."
