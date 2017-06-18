Checkina out the carsPosted on Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
SIMON GREMLING, 10, of Findlay, takes a picture of one of the cars on display at the 12th annual Classic Memories car show sponsored by the Flag City Classics club Saturday on the Findlay campus of Owens Community College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat red head lions den
|Jun 4
|Knowher
|1
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Antidrugsislife
|18
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|bigmit23
|6
|Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat...
|Mar '17
|InformedVoter
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC