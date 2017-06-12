Chad Kemenah wins Arctic Cat All-Star...

Chad Kemenah wins Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions feature at 34 Raceway

Bill Balog maneuvers his 410 sprint car through a turn Sunday night at 34 Raceway as Kerry Madsen takes the cushion. Balog and Madsen went on to finish second and third, respectively, in the 30-lap feature of the Tony Stewart Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions.

