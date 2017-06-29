ATD Will Close One Tire Mixing Center, and Open A Much Larger Replacement
American Tire Distributors Inc. plans to open another mega-sized mixing warehouse - this one in Pennsylvania - and close a much smaller facility in Findlay, Ohio. The new mixing warehouse will be built in Blakeslee, Pa., but will be known as the ATD Pocono Mixing Warehouse.
