a Hello, Gavina : Fans will gather to cheer on Creel during the Tony Awards
A mass of locals will gather to cheer on Gavin Creel during the live airing of Sunday night's Tony Awards, for which he is nominated for Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as the hapless store clerk Cornelius Hackl in the revival of the classic "Hello, Dolly!" He stars alongside the legendary Bette Midler, who plays Dolly Levi.
