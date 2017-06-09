a Hello, Gavina : Fans will gather to cheer on Creel during the Tony Awards

A mass of locals will gather to cheer on Gavin Creel during the live airing of Sunday night's Tony Awards, for which he is nominated for Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as the hapless store clerk Cornelius Hackl in the revival of the classic "Hello, Dolly!" He stars alongside the legendary Bette Midler, who plays Dolly Levi.

