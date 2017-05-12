Volunteer creates lasting LegacyPosted on Fri. May 12th, 2017
Linda Schwepe, volunteer at The Heritage in Findlay, has been named 2017 Volunteer of the Year by the Ohio Health Care Association, the state's largest organization representing long-term care facilities.
