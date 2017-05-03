Teneobio's Next Generation T Cell Red...

Teneobio's Next Generation T Cell Redirection Antibody Platform for...

Monday May 1

Teneobio, Inc, a next-generation antibody therapeutics company, announced today at the Protein Engineering Summit in Boston the discovery of a large panel of human anti-CD3 binders with diverse affinities and tune-able T-cell activation. The antibodies were generated using TeneoSeek, a proprietary antibody discovery engine comprising genetically engineered animals, next-generation sequencing and high throughput vector assembly technologies.

