Rivers rising, but no flood watches or warnings issued
Water levels were rising along the Blanchard River and Eagle Creek after rain over the weekend and this morning, but the National Weather Service has not issued any flood watches or warnings as of 9:30 a.m. As of 9 a.m., the Blanchard River at Findlay was at 6.1 feet and rising.
