Live Rett Free 5K moved from Findlay ...

Live Rett Free 5K moved from Findlay to North Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Potential for flooding has forced organizers to move Live Rett Free 5k to North Baltimore from Findlay's Riverside Park The steady rain over the past couple of days has people in Findlay scrambling to relocate an event that takes place along the river every year. An outdoor benefit that was supposed to take place this weekend at Findlay's Riverside Park has been relocated to make sure any high flood waters don't affect the events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08) May 3 Antidrugsislife 18
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Apr '17 bigmit23 6
Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat... Mar '17 InformedVoter 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan '17 d pants 107
local performer Jan '17 clams 1
News UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... (Oct '16) Dec '16 snorko 5
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hancock County was issued at May 05 at 10:51PM EDT

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,806,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC