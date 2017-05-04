Live Rett Free 5K moved from Findlay to North Baltimore
Potential for flooding has forced organizers to move Live Rett Free 5k to North Baltimore from Findlay's Riverside Park The steady rain over the past couple of days has people in Findlay scrambling to relocate an event that takes place along the river every year. An outdoor benefit that was supposed to take place this weekend at Findlay's Riverside Park has been relocated to make sure any high flood waters don't affect the events.
